Northwest suspends ticket sales for NCAA Central Region tournament

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State University athletics is suspending ticket sales for the 2020 NCAA Division II Central Region men's basketball tournament after the statement today from NCAA President Mark Emmert in regard to COVID-19.
Bearcats athletics will provide updates as they are made available.
