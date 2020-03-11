Clear
Northwest suspends ticket sales for NCAA Central Region tournament

Northwest Missouri State University athletics is suspending ticket sales for the 2020 NCAA Division II Central Region men's basketball tournament after the statement today from NCAA President Mark Emmert in regard to COVID-19.

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State University athletics is suspending ticket sales for the 2020 NCAA Division II Central Region men's basketball tournament after the statement today from NCAA President Mark Emmert in regard to COVID-19.

Bearcats athletics will provide updates as they are made available.

A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
