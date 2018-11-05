Clear

Northwest takes down defending national champs Ferris State 100-86 in Small College Basketball Hall of Fame

Bearcat men's basketball start the season 2-0.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:15 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.-Northwest Missouri State had a good showing for the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic winning both games.

The first game Saturday went into overtime as the Bearcats barely edged out Northern State 72-70 against a team who played in the division II national championship year ago. Then Sunday for the second game Northwest played Ferris State who won the national championship a year ago beating them handily winning 100-86.

The Bearcats have a young roster with a lot of talent, and in their game against Ferris State Northwest went 12-14 from the 3-point line and went into half up 57-41.

"We wanted to be challenged, it was two polar opposite teams, one is so sound and discipline defensively (Northern State), and made it difficult for us, then tonight was a little bit more open style which kind of helped us a little bit where we can get our shooters going," Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.

Freshman guard Trevor Hudgins lead the Bearcats in scoring with 26 points followed by Ryan Dawkins with 20 who was also 4-7 from behind the arch.

Northwest Missouri State will be back in action Friday as they will play in the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic along with rival Missouri Westen at the Civic Arena.

The Bearcats open with Upper Iowa, tip-off is set for 5:30.

