Northwest tames Lindenwood Saturday

ST. CHARLES, Mo.– The Northwest football team extends its win streak to four straight with its 38-17 win over Lindenwood, Saturday at Hunter Stadium.

Northwest moved to 7-1 overall, while Lindenwood dropped to 3-5 overall.

Parker Sampson put the Bearcats on the board first with a 37-yard field goal with 10:10 left in the opening quarter.

Josh Caldwell added his 29th career rushing touchdown on an 8-yard run when he carried both a handful of Lions defenders into the endzone with 3:17 left in the first quarter.

Lindenwood trimmed the Northwest lead to 10-7 on a 27-yard run by Nash Sutherlin. Sutherlin took a pitch from Lions quarterback Cody Brister and made it to the endzone

along the left sideline. Sutherlin's score came with 7:08 left in the second quarter.

Northwest's Shawn Bane Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to set the Bearcats up with a short field. Isaiah Strayhorn cashed in on the field position advantage with a 1-yard score on a 4th-and-goal with 2:32 left in the half.

Bearcat defender Jackson Barnes intercepted a tipped pass at the Lindenwood 17-yard line to give Northwest another short field when Braden Wright scored on a 3-yard rushing score. Wright's score gave Northwest a 24-7 lead at the half.

The Bearcats took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 56 yards in six plays for their fourth rushing touchdown of the game. Strayhorn scored his second rushing score from the one-yard line to give Northwest a 31-7 lead with 12:56 left in the third quarter.

Lindenwood cut into the Northwest advantage on a 26-yard field goal by kicker Barrett Foley. Foley's three-pointer with 7:54 left in the third quarter made it 31-10 in favor of the Bearcats.

The Lions took advantage of a Northwest miscue when Wright threw only his third interception of the season. Lindenwood found the endzone on a 26-yard toss from Brister to Paul Silvio. Silvio's score came with 5:38 left in the third quarter and cut Northwest's lead to 31-17.

Northwest's LaTroy Harper popped a 55-yard kick return that set up the Bearcats with a drive starting at Lindenwood's 16-yard line. The Bearcats cashed in with another red zone score when Wright connected with Marqus Andrews on a 1-yard touchdown pass with 2:57 left in the third quarter. The passing score gave Northwest a 38-17 lead.

Northwest will be on the road again next week at Northeastern State. The Bearcats and Riverhawks will square off in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Saturday at 2 p.m.

(courtesy Northwest Athletics)