Northwest tops Griffons in MIAA volleyball tournament

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— 4-seed Northwest Missouri State topped #5 Missouri Western, 3-0, Thursday night in the opening round of the MIAA volleyball tournament in Kansas City.
The Bearcats will play No. 1 seed Nebraska-Kearney at 5 p.m. Friday at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo.
The Griffons finish the season 17-13 (11-9 in the MIAA).
