Northwest volleyball sweeps MIAA weekly honors

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— After securing a monumental road victory and pulling to within one game of first place in the MIAA standings, the Northwest Missouri State University volleyball squad is having two players honored as the league's players of the week.

Senior outside hitter Maddy Bruder (Firth, Nebraska) earned MIAA hitter of the week honors, while sophomore setter Maddy Ahrens (Appleton, Wisconsin) was named the MIAA specialist of the week. It's the second straight week that Ahrens has tallied the MIAA specialist of the week status.

Bruder posted two double-doubles and led Northwest to pair of 3-0 road wins including a victory over No. 9-ranked and previously undefeated Washburn. Bruder averaged 4.17 kills and 6.17 digs in the two sweeps. Bruder had 10 kills and a season-high 22 digs in a 3-0 win at Emporia State. Bruder came back with 15 kills and 15 digs with two block assists in Northwest's first road win over Washburn since Oct. 6, 1999. Bruder has recorded five straight double-doubles and leads the Bearcats with 13 double-doubles this season. Bruder leads the MIAA in kills per set (4.26 - MIAA only; 4.20 - all matches).

Ahrens directed the Bearcats to road wins over Emporia State and No. 9-ranked Washburn. Ahrens averaged 13.00 assists and 3.83 digs as Northwest played only six sets in two victories. Ahrens dished out 40 assists and added 10 digs with three service aces and three kills in a 3-0 win against Emporia State. Ahrens came back on Saturday night and produced another double-double with 38 assists and 13 digs in a 3-0 sweep of previously undefeated Washburn. Ahrens added a kill and a service ace against the Ichabods. Ahrens has 10 double-doubles, including six in MIAA play this season. Ahrens leads the MIAA in assists (11.35 - all matches; 12.55 - MIAA matches).

Northwest (17-5 overall, 9-2 MIAA) will play a trio of road matches this week beginning Tuesday at Missouri Western at 7 p.m., followed by a match Friday at Lindenwood (6 p.m.) and a match Saturday at Central Missouri (3 p.m.).