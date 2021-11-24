Northwest wins at home against Truman State before Thanksgiving

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest men's basketball was at home against Truman State on Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. The Bearcats had the lead after the first half 41-39.

They kept a steady lead over the Bulldogs for most of the game and finished with an 86-76 win. The Bearcats handed Truman State their first loss of the season. Junior guard Diego Bernard had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

"I feel like the last 2 games that we won we played okay but we didn't play up to our standards. And today I feel like everybody got a glimpse of what we could be and then we just have to take steps toward it everyday." Bernard said.

"They shared the basketball but most importantly they're understanding who they are as players. And when you do that and who's supposed to be the primary scorer, who's supposed to be the primary playmaker, who's supposed to be the post scorer, who's supposed to do this, who's supposed to do that. And as you get those roles defined then the game becomes a lot easier and the ball moves a lot better," head coach Ben McCollum said.

Northwest is 5-1 on the season so far. The Bearcats face Briar Cliff at home on Friday after Thanksgiving.