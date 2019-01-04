Northwest wins roller coaster game for first conference victory (Bearcat Athletics)

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma (Courtesy of Bearcat Athletics) — Northwest Missouri State got its first conference win in a 62-59 dogfight against Northeastern State which featured 24 lead changes and 10 ties. The game was back and forth all night until Erika Schlosser hit the go-ahead three with 10.5 seconds left to give the Bearcats a 62-59 lead. The victory was the first conference win of Austin Meyer's young coaching career with the Bearcats.

The Bearcats only shot 33 percent from the field but combated that by making 16-18 from the free throw line and limiting themselves to eight turnovers compared to Northeastern's 17. The Bearcats were led in scoring by Kendey Eaton with 18, closely followed by Jaelyn Haggard with 17. Kaylani Maiava rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Bearcats with 10 and led the team with seven rebounds.

Northeastern had two players in double figures. Cailyn Long had 20 and Cenia Hayes had 11. Bailee Eldred led the Riverhawks with 12 rebounds. They shot 45 percent from the field but only 66 percent from the line.

Northwest continues the Oklahoma road trip and plays University of Central Oklahoma Saturday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m.