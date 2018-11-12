Northwest's Caldwell named MIAA Player of the Week

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State senior running back Josh Caldwell has been named as this week's MIAA co-offensive player of the week. Caldwell shared the honor with Emporia State quarterback Braxton Marstall.

Caldwell (Lee's Summit, Missouri) rushed for 182 yards and scored four touchdowns in Northwest's 48-21 road victory over Central Missouri.

On the first drive of the game, Caldwell carried three times for 52 yards and eventually scored on a 1-yard run with 12:58 left in the first quarter.

He scored his second touchdown of the game on a 20-yard screen pass from Braden Wright with 7:19 left in the second quarter.

Caldwell burst through for a 34-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Northwest a 31-0 lead over UCM.

Caldwell scored his final touchdown of the game on a 22-yard run with 1:41 left in the third quarter giving the Bearcats a commanding 45-0 lead over the Mules. Caldwell tallied 206 all-purpose yards vs. the Mules.

Caldwell recorded his first 100-yard rushing game for the Bearcats after posting 15 for Missouri Western from 2015-2017.