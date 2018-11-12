Clear

Northwest's Caldwell named MIAA Player of the Week

Northwest Missouri State senior running back Josh Caldwell has been named as this week's MIAA co-offensive player of the week. Caldwell shared the honor with Emporia State quarterback Braxton Marstall.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 3:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 3:45 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State senior running back Josh Caldwell has been named as this week's MIAA co-offensive player of the week. Caldwell shared the honor with Emporia State quarterback Braxton Marstall.

Caldwell (Lee's Summit, Missouri) rushed for 182 yards and scored four touchdowns in Northwest's 48-21 road victory over Central Missouri.

On the first drive of the game, Caldwell carried three times for 52 yards and eventually scored on a 1-yard run with 12:58 left in the first quarter.

He scored his second touchdown of the game on a 20-yard screen pass from Braden Wright with 7:19 left in the second quarter.

Caldwell burst through for a 34-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Northwest a 31-0 lead over UCM.

Caldwell scored his final touchdown of the game on a 22-yard run with 1:41 left in the third quarter giving the Bearcats a commanding 45-0 lead over the Mules. Caldwell tallied 206 all-purpose yards vs. the Mules.

Caldwell recorded his first 100-yard rushing game for the Bearcats after posting 15 for Missouri Western from 2015-2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Colder air will continue to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events