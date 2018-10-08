Northwest's Strayhorn named MIAA offensive player of week

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State junior running back Isaiah Strayhorn has been named the MIAA co-offensive player of the week.
Strayhorn recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of his Bearcat career when he ran for 147 yards in a 31-7 win at Pittsburg State.
He carried the ball 11 times and averaged 13.4 yards per carry against the Gorillas. Five of his 11 carries resulted in Bearcat first downs.
Strayhorn put the Bearcats on the board in the first quarter on a 1-yard score. Five of his 11 carries went for first downs against the Gorillas.
Strayhorn ripped off a 67-yard burst with the Bearcats backed up at their own 3-yard line in the first quarter. Strayhorn had a 31-yard scamper on a 2nd-and-5 from the Bearcat 10-yard line in the second quarter.
Strayhorn leads the Bearcats in rushing yards (415) and yards per carry (7.0).
Northwest (5-1 overall) will play its annual Homecoming game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bearcat Stadium against the University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.
