Northwest's Witthus named MIAA basketball athlete of the week

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The MIAA released its weekly men’s basketball athlete of the week honor.

Northwest Missouri State’s Joey Witthus was named with this week’s accolade. It is the second time this season he has received the award.

Witthus averaged 32.0 points per game and 7.0 rebounds, while he shot 63.9 percent from the field and 64.3 percent from three-point range in leading Northwest to a pair of home MIAA victories.

He went for a career-high 36 points in the Bearcats’ 111-83 win over Pittsburg State. Witthus buried 13-of-19 field goals, including 8-of-13 from the three-point arc against the Gorillas. He grabbed four rebounds and had an assist in the victory.

Witthus tied his career-high with 10 rebounds and scored a game-high 28 points in Northwest Missouri’s 82-62 win over Missouri Southern. He was 10-of-17 from the field and knocked in his only three-point attempt. Witthus also sank 7-of-8 free throws with two assists and two steals in the win.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Adarius Avery - Central Oklahoma

Avery averaged 20.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in two games. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a win against Southwest Baptist. Avery followed that with 22 points and 13 rebounds against Central Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Amariontez Ivory - Lincoln

Ivory averaged 25.5 points, shot 75 percent from the field and 73.7 percent from the three-point arc to lead Lincoln to a pair of road wins over Washburn and Emporia State. He hit six three-pointers to help LU beat Washburn for the first time since 1968-69. Ivory followed that with a 30-point performance against Emporia State, helping Lincoln secure its fourth-consecutive winning season.

Brad Newman - Lindenwood

Newman averaged a team-leading 24.5 points per game in a two-game stretch. On Thursday, Jan. 31, he scored 31 points (12-25 from the field) at Emporia State. Two days later at Washburn, Newman totaled 18 points.

Cam Martin - Missouri Southern

Martin averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 48 percent from the field and 89 percent from the free-throw line in two games. In a win at Missouri Western, he scored 32 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.

Lavon Hightower - Missouri Western

Hightower averaged more than 25 points and nine rebounds per game. He had a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime win over Pittsburg State. Hightower had 20 points and seven rebounds against Missouri Southern on Thursday, Jan. 31. In the two games, he shot better than 54 percent from the field, 56 percent from three-point range and added five assists and three steals.

AJ Jackson - Nebraska Kearney

Jackson had his second career double-double to help UNK beat Fort Hays State, 59-56, on Saturday, Feb. 2. He had a career-high 22 points and tied his career-high in rebounds (10) while logging 34 minutes. Jackson made 8-of-12 shots and hit 6-of-8 at the free-throw line to reach his point total with five of his rebounds coming on the offensive end.