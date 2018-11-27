Northwest's Wright reflects on 2018 campaign

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest football finished its season last Saturday with a 27-21 loss to Ferris State in the second round of the national playoffs. On Tuesday, head coach Rich Wright had a chance to reflect on a year which saw a lot of growth from young players.

"When I saw where we were in the spring and where we finished the season, boy we improved exponentially as a program," Wright said. "I was proud of the way our guys each and every week and got better and didn't worry so much about the result but focused more on the process."

One of the biggest spots of growth individually was red shirt freshman Braden Wright. The first year starter amassed 2,596 yards passing while throwing for 24 touchdowns. On the ground, Wright rushed for 688 yards and led the team in rushing touchdowns with 11. While the young quarterback did show signs of youth, coach Wright looks forward to building the offense around him.

"It's going to be nice not to have to figure out who my starting quarterback is going to be for the third season in a row," Wright said. "That piece of it is comforting and just all those freshman and red shirt freshman that got snaps this season."

In Rich Wright's second year, he saw his first MIAA championship and first playoff win as a head coach. Though he took steps forward, he's still taking steps in improving. Including having more meetings with players following the fall, instead of just following the spring.

"They'll have a clear blueprint of when they come back for second semester of what they have to do and why they have to do it," Wright said.