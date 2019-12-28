Noyes' 3 lifts Dragons past Falls City Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Mid-Buchanan junior Javan Noyes knocked down a three-point shot with six seconds to play to lift the Dragons past Falls City Saturday.
The Dragons defeated Falls City, 57-56.
Mid-Buchanan will play KC East in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament consolation game on Monday.
