Noyes' 3 lifts Dragons past Falls City Saturday

Mid-Buchanan junior Javan Noyes knocked down a three-point shot with six seconds to play to lift the Dragons past Falls City Saturday.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Mid-Buchanan junior Javan Noyes knocked down a three-point shot with six seconds to play to lift the Dragons past Falls City Saturday.

The Dragons defeated Falls City, 57-56. 

Mid-Buchanan will play KC East in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament consolation game on Monday. 

Once the fog clears on Sunday we will be seeing highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight Sunday we may even see a few light snow showers move through. Into the rest of the week highs will fluctuate between the 30s and 40s. We will also be dry for a spell with no sign or precipitation developing until after New Years day.
