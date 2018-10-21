Clear

Oak Grove takes down Savannah in comeback quarter final round for state softball

Savages lose to Panthers 9-8 in state softball quarter finals.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 12:17 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Big showdown for the Missouri class 3 quarter finals in the state tournament Saturday as Savannah High school took on Oak Grove.

Savannah jumped out to an early 5-1 lead to start the game, but had miscues at first base defensively that allowed for Oak Grove to get runners on base, and keep the line moving throughout the middle innings which kept the Panthers in the ball game.

Oak Grove would have the game tied up in the fifth inning at eight all, and Summer Collier for Oak Grove would essentially hit the solo game winning home run and give the Panthers the one run lead going into the final innings.

Savannah was not able to respond in the seventh as they would strike out with a runner on second base.

Oak Grove would win the game 9-8 and advance to the semi-final round to play Hillsboro on Friday Oct. 26.

Clear skies and calming winds will lead to ideal frost conditions overnight. While the growing season is likely over in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, will still need to take care of any plants that you do not want to get damaged. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.
