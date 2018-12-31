Oklahoma State outlasts Mizzou in Liberty bowl 38-33.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Missouri Tiger football team played former big 12 foe Oklahoma State in the Liberty bowl Monday losing in the final minutes of the game 38-33.

Missouri (8-5) faced fourth-and-1 when quarterback Drew Lock attempted a keeper around the right end. Peel made an ankle tackle that stopped Lock short of the first-down marker. That play allowed Oklahoma State (7-6) to hang on to win a game it had led 35-19 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cowboys snapped Missouri's four-game winning streak.

Tiger defensive back Cam Hilton intercepted Cowboy quarterback Taylor Cornelius twice in the fourth quarter which led to touchdowns sparking a late game comeback.

Missouri's Larry Rountree III ran for 204 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown. Missouri's Johnathon Johnson had nine catches for 185 yards, including an 86-yard score. Lock was 23 of 38 for 373 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Lock will now prepare for the NFL draft and will leave Mizzou as one of the best quarterback's in the school's history by throwing for 96 touchdowns and almost 12,000 yards for his career.

The Tigers will have a nice replacement for Lock as Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant will look to take over the reins. The Tigers open the 2019 season Aug. 31 at Wyoming.