Clear

Ong Completes National Championships With Highest-Ever Finish

Shi Qing Ong completed her final round as a Griffon by moving up three spots on the leaderboard and finishing tied for 19th at the NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships at the PGA National – Champions Course.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Griffon Athletics

(PALM SPRINGS, Fla.) – Shi Qing Ong completed her final round as a Griffon by moving up three spots on the leaderboard and finishing tied for 19th at the NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships at the PGA National – Champions Course.

It was tough sledding in the third and final round with just one competitor in the 95-player field shooting under par. Ong was 6-over on Thursday, finishing 13-over in her third and final appearance in the national championships. The two-time MIAA Women's Golfer of the Year turned in one birdie, five bogeys and one double. She parred the other holes in the final day to finish with her highest-ever finish in the national championships.

Ong's decorated career included two MIAA Women's Golfer of the Year awards, three WGCA All-Region selections and a MWSU-record 14 individual titles. Ong was also twice named the MWSU Female Student-Athlete of the Year.

ROUND TWO
Ong started with three bogeys on the front nine and seven pars, but parred eight of nine on the back to finish 4-over on the day. Through two rounds, Ong was 7-over and knotted up with Kennedy Holtsclaw of the University of Indianapolis for the position. Six competitors were tied for 16th with 6-over scores for the tournament and six more were tied for 10th at 5-over.

Academy of Art's Anahi Servin was 2-under in round two to move up five spots into a tie for the lead with Jamie Jacob of Cal State San Marcos with 2-under 144s through the first two rounds.

ROUND ONE
Ong finished day one on Tuesday just two strokes out of the top-10 with 15 holes of even-par, two double-bogeys and one birdie. She was knotted with 10 other competitors all at 3-over. Cal State San Marcos's Claire Hogle led the field with a 4-under. Behind her were four competitors at 2-under. The rest of the field was even-par or over.

Shi Qing was 2-over after the front nine, posting eight even-par holes and a double-bogey on No. 14. She started her back nine with a birdie on No. 1, but followed that with a double-bogey before closing out the first round with seven-straight pars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events