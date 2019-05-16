Ong Completes National Championships With Highest-Ever Finish

(PALM SPRINGS, Fla.) – Shi Qing Ong completed her final round as a Griffon by moving up three spots on the leaderboard and finishing tied for 19th at the NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships at the PGA National – Champions Course.

It was tough sledding in the third and final round with just one competitor in the 95-player field shooting under par. Ong was 6-over on Thursday, finishing 13-over in her third and final appearance in the national championships. The two-time MIAA Women's Golfer of the Year turned in one birdie, five bogeys and one double. She parred the other holes in the final day to finish with her highest-ever finish in the national championships.

Ong's decorated career included two MIAA Women's Golfer of the Year awards, three WGCA All-Region selections and a MWSU-record 14 individual titles. Ong was also twice named the MWSU Female Student-Athlete of the Year.

ROUND TWO

Ong started with three bogeys on the front nine and seven pars, but parred eight of nine on the back to finish 4-over on the day. Through two rounds, Ong was 7-over and knotted up with Kennedy Holtsclaw of the University of Indianapolis for the position. Six competitors were tied for 16th with 6-over scores for the tournament and six more were tied for 10th at 5-over.

Academy of Art's Anahi Servin was 2-under in round two to move up five spots into a tie for the lead with Jamie Jacob of Cal State San Marcos with 2-under 144s through the first two rounds.

ROUND ONE

Ong finished day one on Tuesday just two strokes out of the top-10 with 15 holes of even-par, two double-bogeys and one birdie. She was knotted with 10 other competitors all at 3-over. Cal State San Marcos's Claire Hogle led the field with a 4-under. Behind her were four competitors at 2-under. The rest of the field was even-par or over.

Shi Qing was 2-over after the front nine, posting eight even-par holes and a double-bogey on No. 14. She started her back nine with a birdie on No. 1, but followed that with a double-bogey before closing out the first round with seven-straight pars.