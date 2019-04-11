Ong makes MWSU golf history, prepares for MIAA Championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western senior golfer Shi Qing Ong has forever etched her name in the record books.

"Look out because she can get unstoppable," MWSU head golf coach Greg Dillon said.

The senior won four-straight tournaments during the spring regular season—upping her career win total to 13, passing Griffon Hall of Famer and PGA Tour golfer Brice Garnett for most in school history.

"He is really someone that I look up to, so to be up there with him is an honor and I'm really thankful for that," Ong said.

Ong and the Griffons now turn their attention toward the MIAA Championship at Firekeepr Golf Course in Mayetta, Kan. April 23-25.