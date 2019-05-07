Ong makes it to nationals

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Shi Qing Ong advanced to the NCAA Division II National Championships with a tie for second place at the Central Region Championships.

Ong went par in round two and was 1-over in round three to finish 5-over for the tournament. She will now play at nationals next week at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Missouri Western as a team finished 11th for the tournament.