Ong makes it to nationals

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Shi Qing Ong advanced to the NCAA Division II National Championships with a tie for second place at the Central Region Championships.
Ong went par in round two and was 1-over in round three to finish 5-over for the tournament. She will now play at nationals next week at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Missouri Western as a team finished 11th for the tournament.
