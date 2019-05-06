Ong owns the course

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Chingy Ong may go down as one of the best golfers to ever play at Missouri Western, and she leads the Griffon golf team into the central regional tournament this week.

Ong’s career as a Griffon has been historic winning numerous tournament championships, along with being selected as first all-conference three different times and winning MIAA golfer of the year. "I love being up there and if I don’t, I'll work my way up there I'll try and figure out how I can do better," Ong says.

Her family traveled from Malaysia to St. Joseph for the first time to watch her graduate and compete in the post season. "I just want to make them proud; they are a big motivation for me to keep going."

Ong and the Griffons compete in the NCAA D.II central regional starting this week at Muskogee Country Club in Muskogee Oklahoma.