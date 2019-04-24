Ong wins MIAA golf championship

Photo Gallery 1 Images
MAYETTA, Kan. - For the second-consecutive season, Shi Qing Ong is the MIAA's Women's Golf individual champion.
Ong claimed the title with a three-round total of 215 (-1), dominating the field with a six-stroke championship victory.
Missouri Western placed fourth in the team standings, advancing one spot since entering Wednesday's final round in fifth.
