Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Osborn girls' basketball wins PVI championship for first time in more than 55 years

The Osborn Wildcats entered the PVI Tournament as the one-seed, so expectations were a little high, but they still had to go out and win.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(OSBORN, Mo.)— The Osborn Wildcats entered the PVI Tournament as the one-seed, so expectations were a little high, but they still had to go out and win.

For the first time since the 1963-64 season, the Wildcats girls' basketball team won the PVI Tournament title. 

Osborn defeated DeKalb, a team that has beaten the Wildcats for the last decaded, to win the tournament title.

Osborn (4-0) travels to Tri-County Friday night. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
26° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
A cloudy start to your Thursday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures slowly warmed up into the upper 40 and lower 50's by the afternoon. We will be watching a storm system for the weekend which could bring us a mix of rain and snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories