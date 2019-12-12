Osborn girls' basketball wins PVI championship for first time in more than 55 years

(OSBORN, Mo.)— The Osborn Wildcats entered the PVI Tournament as the one-seed, so expectations were a little high, but they still had to go out and win.
For the first time since the 1963-64 season, the Wildcats girls' basketball team won the PVI Tournament title.
Osborn defeated DeKalb, a team that has beaten the Wildcats for the last decaded, to win the tournament title.
Osborn (4-0) travels to Tri-County Friday night.
