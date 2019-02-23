Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Osburn's 34 leads Mound City to district title

The Mound City boys basketball team is the Class 1 District 15 champion.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 11:50 AM

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— The Mound City boys basketball team is the Class 1 District 15 champion.

The Panthers defeated No. 2 seed North Andrew Friday night, 78-56. 

Freshman Tony Osburn led Mound City with 34 points on the night. 

The Panthers will play Jefferson Tuesday night at Civic Arena. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
A very strong and dynamic system will be moving through the area on Saturday bringing rain, snow, and the possibility of thunderstorms to the area. This system will be strengthening as it moves by and will cause some very strong winds as it leaves the area tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events