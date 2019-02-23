Osburn's 34 leads Mound City to district title

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— The Mound City boys basketball team is the Class 1 District 15 champion.
The Panthers defeated No. 2 seed North Andrew Friday night, 78-56.
Freshman Tony Osburn led Mound City with 34 points on the night.
The Panthers will play Jefferson Tuesday night at Civic Arena.
