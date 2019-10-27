Clear

Packers outlast Chiefs in Sunday night showdown

The Green Bay Packers improved to 7-1 on the season with a 31-24 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. The Chiefs fall to 5-3 on the season.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Despite not having quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs battled and almost knocked off the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Green Bay defeated the Chiefs, 31-24. 

The Packers jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter, but the Chiefs led by quarterback Matt Moore scored 17 unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into the half. 

In the second half, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were too much for the Chiefs. 

Quarterback Matt Moore went 24-of-36 for 267 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs in the loss. 

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 76 yards, while tight end Travis Kelce added four receptions for 63 and rookie receiver Mecole Hardman added two receptions for 55 yards and a score. 

Kansas City falls to 5-3 and hosts the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
A cold front pushed through Sunday afternoon that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday. Hoping you got outside and enjoyed the weekend if you can because big changes are moving in for the upcoming work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories