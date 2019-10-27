Packers outlast Chiefs in Sunday night showdown

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Despite not having quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs battled and almost knocked off the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Green Bay defeated the Chiefs, 31-24.

The Packers jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter, but the Chiefs led by quarterback Matt Moore scored 17 unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into the half.

In the second half, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were too much for the Chiefs.

Quarterback Matt Moore went 24-of-36 for 267 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs in the loss.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 76 yards, while tight end Travis Kelce added four receptions for 63 and rookie receiver Mecole Hardman added two receptions for 55 yards and a score.

Kansas City falls to 5-3 and hosts the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.