Panthers top Platte Valley, win district championship

(GRAHAM, Mo.) The Mound City Panthers are district champions.
The Panthers defeated Platte Valley Thursday night, 53-40, in the Class 1 District 16 championship
Mound City will host Stanberry in the state tournament.
