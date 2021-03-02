Panthers top Stanberry, advance to the Class 1 Quarterfinals

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) The Mound City Panthers defeated Stanberry in the Class 1 Sectional Round Tuesday night, 70-55, to advance to the Class 1 Quarterfinals.

The Panthers led 24-21 at halftime and came out and scored 26 points in the third quarter to lead 50-34.

Stanberry battled back and made it a four-point game, 55-51, with about 2:30 to go, but Mound City able to get a few turnovers and knock down free throws to put the game away.

Mound City's Tony Osburn scored 26 points and Landon Poppa added in 24.

Stanberry's Tyler Schweback scored 22 points with Austin Schweback pitching in 19.

Mound City will play Orrick Friday.