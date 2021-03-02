Clear
Panthers top Stanberry, advance to the Class 1 Quarterfinals

The Mound City Panthers defeated Stanberry in the Class 1 Sectional Round Tuesday night, 70-55, to advance to the Class 1 Quarterfinals.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 9:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Panthers led 24-21 at halftime and came out and scored 26 points in the third quarter to lead 50-34.

The Panthers led 24-21 at halftime and came out and scored 26 points in the third quarter to lead 50-34.

Stanberry battled back and made it a four-point game, 55-51, with about 2:30 to go, but Mound City able to get a few turnovers and knock down free throws to put the game away.

Mound City's Tony Osburn scored 26 points and Landon Poppa added in 24.

Stanberry's Tyler Schweback scored 22 points with Austin Schweback pitching in 19.

Mound City will play Orrick Friday. 

Another warm and sunny day with temperatures making it into the mid 60s on Wednesday. It will not be as windy on Wednesday but still the winds will stay out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Winds will stay calm on Thursday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.
