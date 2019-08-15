Clear

Patrick Mahomes: "We expect to score every single time we're on the field."

Chiefs training camp 2019

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 2:14 PM
Posted By:

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media after training camp practice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
More chances for rain & thunderstorms will be Thursday night into early Friday morning, then again on Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events