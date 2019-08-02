Clear
Patrick Mahomes excited for 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'

The cereal sells for $3.99 a box and proceeds will go to support his foundation '15 and the Mahomies.'

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 4:17 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 4:30 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Forget the no-look passes and 60-yard touchdown throws. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is excited about -- cereal.

"I haven't got to taste it just yet but I'm excited for it," said the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Mahomes teamed up with HyVee to sell Mahomes Magic Crunch. The cereal sells for $3.99 a box and proceeds will go to support his foundation '15 and the Mahomies.'

"I'm excited for everything that it's doing by helping out my foundation," Mahomes said. "I know the fans are going out and buying it so I appreciate all them."

Unopened boxes are already selling for up to $30 on ebay.

"People are posting pictures of them going to get it, getting several boxes at a time," Mahomes said. "I'm glad that we have that fan base that will go out there and support me and everything I do and support my foundation and everything that it does."

Mahomes has yet to taste his own cereal but says he wanted it to taste close to Frosted Flakes.

"I like Frosted Flakes. I told them to make it as close to Frosted Flakes as they could," he said. "It's a little bit healthier, less sugar, I'll be able to eat it a little bit here and there during the season."

Fans, at least, don't seem to care too much about the taste as they are eating up the collectible cereal.

"I signed one but I saw several," Mahomes said. "I'll definitely have a box that I'll keep forever. Whenever you're a little kid and you see people on those cereal boxes it is a tremendous honor so I'm excited to be able to have my own."

The quarterback's foundation hopes to raise $25,000.

Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into next week. High temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s. We only have a very slight chance of rain right now for Tuesday but not looking to be much.
