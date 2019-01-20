Clear
Patriots lead Kansas City, 17-7, heading to the fourth quarter in AFC Championship game

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Patriots lead Kansas City, 17-7, heading to the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship game. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got Kansas City on the board in the third quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. 

New England added a field goal later in the third to make it, 17-7. 

The New England Patriots held a 14-point lead on the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime in the AFC Championship game, 14-0.

The Patriots defense held the No. 1 scoring offense to just 32 yards of total offense in the first half.

New England scored on the opening drive of the game on 1-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel.

The Patriots added their second score of the game with 27 seconds left in the second quarter when Tom Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for a 29-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs defense forced a Brady red zone interception in the second quarter when Reggie Ragland came up with the pick in the end zone.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was held to 4-of-8 for 65 yards in the first half. 


