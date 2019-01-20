(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Patriots lead Kansas City, 17-7, heading to the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got Kansas City on the board in the third quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.
New England added a field goal later in the third to make it, 17-7.
The New England Patriots held a 14-point lead on the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime in the AFC Championship game, 14-0.
The Patriots defense held the No. 1 scoring offense to just 32 yards of total offense in the first half.
New England scored on the opening drive of the game on 1-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel.
The Patriots added their second score of the game with 27 seconds left in the second quarter when Tom Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for a 29-yard touchdown.
The Chiefs defense forced a Brady red zone interception in the second quarter when Reggie Ragland came up with the pick in the end zone.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was held to 4-of-8 for 65 yards in the first half.
Related Content
- Patriots lead Kansas City, 17-7, heading to the fourth quarter in AFC Championship game
- Chiefs top Colts, advance to the AFC Championship game
- New England leads Chiefs, 14-0, at the half in the AFC Championship Game
- Old School v New School: Sunday's AFC Championship Game features changing of the guard
- Chiefs begin preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship game against New England
- Chiefs season ticket holders wait 40 years for AFC Championship game
- Mahomes leads Chiefs 4th quarter comeback, tops Broncos
- Thomas out for Patriots game with fractured leg
- Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Military Appreciation Day
- Chargers, Rivers stun Chiefs in AFC West showdown