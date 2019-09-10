Pattonsburg, North Andrew go head-to-head in 8-man Top 10 showdown

(MISSOURI)— Here's a look at the Missouri 8-man football games for Friday:

Mound City (2-0) at Albany (2-0): It's a showdown between two undefeated 8-man football programs. The Albany Warriors have scored at least 48 points in each game and picked up a big win against Stanberry last week. Meanwhile, Mound City has taken care of business the first two weeks. Opponents have scored a combined 14 points in the first two games against the Panthers. The defending state champs look to stay undefeated as they take on Albany Friday night.

Veritas Christian (Kan.) at Bishop LeBlond (0-2): The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles are searching for their first win at the 8-man level. The Golden Eagles have run into two top 10 football teams the first two weeks— Pattonsburg and North Andrew.

Worth County (1-1) at Braymer (0-2): The 2018 8-man runner-ups dropped a shootout with Bedford (Ia.) last week and look to get back on track this week against Braymer. Worth County won the matchup between the two schools last year, 70-6.

Stanberry (1-1) at King City (0-2): A Grand River Conference showdown in Week 3. King City comes into the game 0-2, but in both of those games, the Wildkats have lost by 14 points or less. Meanwhile, Stanberry is coming off a loss to Albany. Since the rivalry renewed in 2016, Stanberry has won all three meetings.

Pattonsburg (2-0) at North Andrew (2-0): A Top 10 8-man football showdown in Rosendale this week. Pattonsburg has put up 160 points in the first two weeks of the season. North Andrew has scored at least 42 points in both its games. The Panthers won last year's matchup 76-52.

North-West Nodaway (0-2) at Platte Valley (0-2): Both of these teams hoping to get their first wins of the season Friday night. In the 2018 matchup, Platte Valley won 40-30.

DeKalb (2-0) at Southwest Livingston (1-1): The DeKalb Tigers are 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Tigers pulled out victories in two close contests—showing an ability to close games out. Southwest Livingston is coming off a 66-62 win against South Holt/Nodaway-Holt.

Rock Port (1-1) at Stewartsville (1-1): The Rock Port Blue Jays are coming off a 34-6 victory against Platte Valley. Stewartsville is coming off a loss to the defending 8-man state champions—Mound City. The Blue Jays defeated Stewartsville 54-32 in Week 3 last season.

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (0-2) at East Atchison (2-0): East Atchison is off to a 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The Wolves take on a South Holt/Nodaway-Holt team looking for its first win of the early season. East Atchison won the meeting between the two last year, 62-28.