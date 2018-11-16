Clear

Pattonsburg eyes first-ever state championship appearance

The Pattonsburg Panthers are just one win away from their first-ever 8-man state championship appearance.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(PATTONSBURG, Mo.)— The Pattonsburg Panthers are just one win away from their first-ever 8-man state championship appearance.

"It's just a special time to be a young man in Pattonsburg, Gilman City, North Harrison and to get these kids to have this kind of success and it never happened before for these kids in their sports' careers and just need to ride that out and it's been a really exciting time for them," Head coach Chase Roberts said.

Pattonsburg travels to Worth County for the 8-man state semifinals. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
A nice fall day is shaping up for us as we end the workweek. Mostly sunny skies for your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will warm back up to near average into the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events