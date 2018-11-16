Pattonsburg eyes first-ever state championship appearance

(PATTONSBURG, Mo.)— The Pattonsburg Panthers are just one win away from their first-ever 8-man state championship appearance.
"It's just a special time to be a young man in Pattonsburg, Gilman City, North Harrison and to get these kids to have this kind of success and it never happened before for these kids in their sports' careers and just need to ride that out and it's been a really exciting time for them," Head coach Chase Roberts said.
Pattonsburg travels to Worth County for the 8-man state semifinals.
