Pattonsburg finding success using spread offense in 8-man football

(PATTONSBURG, Mo.)— The Pattonsburg Panthers are 3-0 on the season and are averaging a little more than 70 points per game.

The Panthers use a spread offense against 8-man football teams that have historically run the football.

"I think it's pretty explosive especially with the four receivers and the quarterback that can get it down the field and make good shots and everything," Panthers senior Patrick Cowley said.

Pattonsburg takes on King City Friday night.