Pattonsburg finding success using spread offense in 8-man football

The Pattonsburg Panthers are 3-0 on the season and are averaging a little more than 70 points per game.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:05 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Panthers use a spread offense against 8-man football teams that have historically run the football.

The Panthers use a spread offense against 8-man football teams that have historically run the football.

"I think it's pretty explosive especially with the four receivers and the quarterback that can get it down the field and make good shots and everything," Panthers senior Patrick Cowley said. 

Pattonsburg takes on King City Friday night. 

Active weather is back in the forecast as we head into the weekend with the chance for heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday.
