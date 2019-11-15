(PATTONSBURG, Mo.)— The Panthers defeated Worth County Friday night in a game that featured more than 100 points scored.
Pattonsburg won 74-62 against the Tigers.
Panthers will play Southwest Livingston next week.
Related Content
- Pattonsburg outlasts Tigers in 8-man District 3 championship
- Pattonsburg finding success using spread offense in 8-man football
- Stanberry highlights 8-man football with win over Pattonsburg; Mo 8-man, Ks 11-man scores
- Pattonsburg eyes first-ever state championship appearance
- Pattonsburg, North Andrew go head-to-head in 8-man Top 10 showdown
- Pattonsburg stays perfect, defeats Stanberry
- LeBlond baseball seeks district championship
- Excelsior Springs outlasts Lafayette in Class 4 District 8 showdown
- Bishop LeBlond football moves to 8-man
- 3 local 8-man football teams fighting for spot in championship game
Scroll for more content...