(PATTONSBURG, Mo.)— The Pattonsburg Panthers picked up their fifth win of the season Friday in a 58-6 victory against Stanberry.
Other 8-man scores:
Norborne 56 Braymer 6
Worth County 42 King City 6
Mound City 48 North-West Nodaway 0
North Andrew 36 North Shelby 46
Orrick 74 Northwest (Hughesville) 14
East Atchison 54 Rock Port 8
DeKalb 18 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 48
Albany 70 Platte Valley 42
Stewartsville 0 Southwest Livingston 48
Related Content
- Pattonsburg stays perfect, defeats Stanberry
- Stanberry stays undefeated
- Stanberry highlights 8-man football with win over Pattonsburg; Mo 8-man, Ks 11-man scores
- Pattonsburg eyes first-ever state championship appearance
- Stanberry wins C1 D8 golf tournament
- Pattonsburg finding success using spread offense in 8-man football
- Mound City stays perfect with Week 2 win
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Stanberry Bulldogs 9-25-2018
- Worth County knocks off Stanberry, wins district championship
- Class 1 girls sectionals: Stanberry handles North Andrew 69-39
Scroll for more content...