Pattonsburg stays perfect, defeats Stanberry

The Pattonsburg Panthers picked up their fifth win of the season Friday in a 58-6 victory against Stanberry.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(PATTONSBURG, Mo.)— The Pattonsburg Panthers picked up their fifth win of the season Friday in a 58-6 victory against Stanberry.

Other 8-man scores: 

Norborne 56     Braymer 6

Worth County 42    King City 6

Mound City 48     North-West Nodaway 0

North Andrew 36    North Shelby 46

Orrick 74     Northwest (Hughesville) 14

East Atchison 54     Rock Port 8

DeKalb 18    South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 48

Albany 70     Platte Valley 42

Stewartsville 0     Southwest Livingston 48

We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of the upcoming work week.
