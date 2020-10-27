Penney softball to play for first state title

HAMILTON, Mo. - The Penney Hornets softball team knows the feeling of winning district championships winning three of the last four but have not quite had the success in the state playoffs until this year. The Hornets are now playing for a state title for the first time in school history.

“This has been so much fun that’s what we’ve been saying. We were supposed to be done quite a few games ago. We got the three seed in our district and we’re just out there having fun. We’re playing with house money here, nobody expects it from us and we’re just going to keep rolling.” Penney senior Julia Kanoy Penney said.

The Hornets have scored 32 runs during this post season stretch and attribute their scoring to off the field work. "We definitely have done a lot of preparation for this; we faced a lot of really good pitchers and we crank the machine up and we got it throwing lots of different pitches. We just do what we do every day and keep working towards the goal.” Kanoy said.

This Penney softball team has been leaning on each other during this state run, and it is all about teamwork and being together matters the most to the Hornets. “When you enjoy each other’s you play together and like I said they don’t get down on each other they pick each other up and that’s been a huge part of our victories here lately.” Penney head coach Jim Dickey said.

The Hornets will play Father Tolten Regional Catholic Thursday for the class 2 state championship in Springfield.