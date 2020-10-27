Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Penney softball to play for first state title

The Penney Hornets are now playing for a state title for the first time in school history.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:55 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

HAMILTON, Mo. - The Penney Hornets softball team knows the feeling of winning district championships winning three of the last four but have not quite had the success in the state playoffs until this year. The Hornets are now playing for a state title for the first time in school history.

“This has been so much fun that’s what we’ve been saying. We were supposed to be done quite a few games ago. We got the three seed in our district and we’re just out there having fun. We’re playing with house money here, nobody expects it from us and we’re just going to keep rolling.” Penney senior Julia Kanoy Penney said.

The Hornets have scored 32 runs during this post season stretch and attribute their scoring to off the field work. "We definitely have done a lot of preparation for this; we faced a lot of really good pitchers and we crank the machine up and we got it throwing lots of different pitches. We just do what we do every day and keep working towards the goal.” Kanoy said.

This Penney softball team has been leaning on each other during this state run, and it is all about teamwork and being together matters the most to the Hornets. “When you enjoy each other’s you play together and like I said they don’t get down on each other they pick each other up and that’s been a huge part of our victories here lately.” Penney head coach Jim Dickey said.

The Hornets will play Father Tolten Regional Catholic Thursday for the class 2 state championship in Springfield. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories