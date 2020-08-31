Per MSHSAA and school website, Savannah's next two football games canceled

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association's website and the school district's website, Savannah has canceled the next two varsity football contests.

Savannah football played Excelsior Springs Friday night.

The school district has not announced or confirmed if the cancellations stem from issues with COVID-19.

The district did shut down the high school this afternoon to deep clean after potential exposure to the coronavirus and expects to reopen Tuesday morning.