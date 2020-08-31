Clear
BREAKING NEWS Savannah High School releasing early for potential exposure to COVID-19 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Per MSHSAA and school website, Savannah's next two football games canceled

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association's website and the school district's website, Savannah has canceled the next two varsity football contests.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 4:21 PM

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association's website and the school district's website, Savannah has canceled the next two varsity football contests.

Savannah football played Excelsior Springs Friday night. 

The school district has not announced or confirmed if the cancellations stem from issues with COVID-19. 

The district did shut down the high school this afternoon to deep clean after potential exposure to the coronavirus and expects to reopen Tuesday morning. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories