Pigskin Preview: Benton ready to fly

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Benton Cardinal football team is looking to right the ship for the 2019, after a 2-8 record and first round playoff loss to Chillicothe last season.

This Cardinal team lead by a solid veteran group, and they feel like everyone has bought in. This could be a season that makes a statement for years to come.

Benton opens the season August 30 on the road against Winnetonka. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.