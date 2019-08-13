Pigskin Preview: Dragons back to work

FAUCETT, Mo. - The Mid-Buchanan Dragons are coming off a district title and a state semifinal run and are looking to have another successful season for 2019. Despite losing a good number of upperclassmen from a year ago the Dragons are ready to get the season started.
