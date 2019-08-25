Pigskin Preview: Lawson eager to get the season started

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lawson Cardinal football team is ready for another year of football, looking to bring home a state championship which hasn't been done since 2007.
The Cardinals open the season on the road against Oak Grove on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
