Pigskin Preview: Lawson eager to get the season started

Lawson Cardinal ready for the 2019 football season.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lawson Cardinal football team is ready for another year of football, looking to bring home a state championship which hasn't been done since 2007. 

The Cardinals open the season on the road against Oak Grove on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

