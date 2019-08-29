Clear

Pigskin Preview: Mules back to work

Lathrop Mules take on Trenton for game one of the 2019 season, and are looking to make another run at state.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 1:35 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 1:39 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lathrop Mules are ready to get the 2019 season going after a tough loss in last season's class 2 state championship game to Blair Oaks, and the Mules think this is their year to bring home a state title.

Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s by Thursday afternoon. Most of the day is looking to be sunny & dry, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will move back in late Thursday evening into Friday.
