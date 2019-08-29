Pigskin Preview: Mules back to work

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lathrop Mules are ready to get the 2019 season going after a tough loss in last season's class 2 state championship game to Blair Oaks, and the Mules think this is their year to bring home a state title.
