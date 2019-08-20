Pigskin Preview: North Andrew back to work

ROSENDALE, Mo. - The North Andrew Cardinals football team is ready for a deep playoff run for the 2019 season and are looking to throw the ball this year to help make that happen.
The Cardinals play King City on the road for their first game of the season on Aug 30.
