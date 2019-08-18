Pigskin Preview: SJCS ready for new era of 11-man football

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Christian Lions football team begins a new era in their program as they move up from 8-man to 11-man football for the 2019 season. After 20 years of success as an 8-man program, SJCS has decided to join forces and to do a co-op with Northland Christian.

The Lions are ready to get the season started with their first game being at home on Aug. 30 against Putnam County.