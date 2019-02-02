Pitt State Pulls Away from Griffon Women in the Fourth

ST. JOSEPH (MWSU Athletic Communications) – Missouri Western Women's Basketball (10-10, 3-8 MIAA) went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the MIAA in Pittsburg State (17-4, 9-3 MIAA) on Saturday. The Griffons led for nearly half of the game, but fell 79-68 at home.

NOTABLES

The Griffons had one of their best offensive starts of the season on Saturday. The Griffons outscored Pitt State 23-16 in the first quarter, shooting 50 percent from the field.

The second quarter was much of the same offensively for the Griffons, as the team added 21 more points to take a 44-41 lead into halftime.

Katrina Roenfeldt led all players in scoring with 13 points at the half.

The Gorillas took their first lead of the game two minutes into the third quarter.

Pitt State outscored the Griffons 13-2 to open up the second half, holding the Griffons without a field goal for the first 3:47 of the half.

KeShara Scott pulled the Griffons within one possession at 57-55 near the end of the third.

The Gorillas outscored the Griffons 19-12 to pull away in the final quarter.

Missouri Western scored 24 points in the second half compared to 44 in the first half.

The Griffons shot an efficient 7-for-17 from three in the loss.

LEADERS

Roenfeldt led all players with 20 points. It was her seventh game of the season with at least 20 points.

Melia Richardson was the team's second-leading scorer with 14 points.

Brittany Atkins added nine points with a team-high four assists.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western Women's Basketball will travel to Lincoln (9-11, 1-10 MIAA) for its next game.

The Griffons topped the Blue Tigers 62-61 at home in the teams' first meeting when Melia Richardson sank the game-winner in the final seconds.