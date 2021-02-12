Pittsburg State runs past Bearcats

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team dropped a 79-50 contest to Pittsburg State in Bearcat Arena. This is the Bearcats' 17th straight loss to the Gorillas.

Northwest started off slow, allowing 17 points in the first quarter while only shooting 15.4 percent from the floor to trail 17-6 at the end of the period.

A layup from Molly Hartnett and back-to-back three-pointers from Jillian Fleming provided an offensive spark in the second quarter that allowed the Bearcats to draw within 22-16 with just over six minutes left in the half. However, just a minute later the Gorillas would lead a 12-2 run that would give them a 34-19 lead heading into the break.

Pittsburg State opened the second half on an 8-0 run behind six points from Tristan Gegg, forcing a Northwest timeout with 7:26 left in the half. By the end of the period, the Gorillas had a commanding 54-32 lead of the Bearcats.

The Gorillas were able to coast in the final period, edging the Bearcats 25-18 in the fourth quarter to take the game, 79-50.

Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting while going 5-for-7 from the charity stripe and dishing out two assists. Mallory McConkey pulled down eight rebounds.

The Bearcats look to bounce back for Saturday's game when they take on Missouri Southern in Bearcat Arena. Tip off is set for 1:30 p.m.