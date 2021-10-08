Platte Valley wins 3rd straight after beating DeKalb in week 7

(BARNARD, Mo) Platte Valley hosted DeKalb in week 7.
Platte Valley able to put 66 points on the scoreboard to beat DeKalb 66-12.
Platte Valley (5-2) will travel to Stewartsville/Osborn (1-4) and DeKalb (0-7) will travel to Mound City (3-4).
