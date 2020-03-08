Clear

Platte Valley boys make it to state basketball semifinal after beating Princeton

The Platte Valley boys basketball team beat Princeton Friday in the class 1 state quarterfinal 62-48 to advance to the state semifinal.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 8:43 PM

Platte Valley (28-2) will play Dora (30-2) on Thursday with a tip off time of 6:50 p.m. in Springfield at JQH Arena.

Platte Valley (28-2) will play Dora (30-2) on Thursday with a tip off time of 6:50 p.m. in Springfield at JQH Arena.

