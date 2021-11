(BARNARD, Mo.) Platte Valley hosted East Atchison in the 8-Man District 4 Semifinals.

Platte Valley off to an early lead, but East Atchison comes back and wins 40-14.

The Wolves will travel to Worth County November 19th for the District 4 Championship. The Tigers defeated the Stanberry Bulldogs 34-20 in the other District 4 Semifinal game.