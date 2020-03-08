Platte Valley girls to play in class 1 state semifinal

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Platte Valley girls basketball team beat Norborne Friday at the Civic Arena in the class 1 state quarterfinal 58-37 to advance to the state semifinal.
Platte Valley (27-3) will play South Iron (24-5) on Thursday with a tip off time of 3:30 p.m. in Springfield at JQH Arena.
