Platte Valley grabs two non-conference wins Thursday against Cardinals

(ROSENDALE, Mo.)— The Platte Valley girls and boys basketball teams picked up two non-conference wins Thursday night.
Platte Valley girls defeated North Andrew, 54-25.
The boys won 61-51.
The boys are ranked fourth in Class 1, according to the MBCA Coaches Poll.
