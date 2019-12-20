Clear
Platte Valley grabs two non-conference wins Thursday against Cardinals

Platte Valley girls won 54-25 Thursday night and boys won 61-51 against North Andrew.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 9:34 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ROSENDALE, Mo.)— The Platte Valley girls and boys basketball teams picked up two non-conference wins Thursday night.

Platte Valley girls defeated North Andrew, 54-25. 

The boys won 61-51. 

The boys are ranked fourth in Class 1, according to the MBCA Coaches Poll. 

