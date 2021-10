(GUILFORD, Mo.) With a 7-2 record and a victory over then #3 East Atchison in Week 9, Platte Valley has been named the KQ2 East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.

Platte Valley enters the 8-man football playoffs with a 7-2 record and is a co-op of Jefferson, North Nodaway, and South Nodaway.

Platte Valley is the 2 seed in 8-man District 4 and has earned a first-round bye.