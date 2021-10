(STEWARTSVILLE/OSBORN, Mo) Platte Valley traveled to take on the WildCards in week 8 of the regular season.

This one was all Platte Valley as they win 52-0 and get their 6th win on the season.

Platte Valley (6-2) will host East Atchison (8-0) next week and the WildCards (1-6) travel to DeKalb (0-8).