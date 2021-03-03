Platte Valley tops Bulldogs, returns to Elite 8

(JEFFERSON, Mo.) The Platte Valley girls basketball team defeated Stanberry Wednesday night to advance to the Class 1 Quarterfinals.
Platte Valley won 58-34.
Platte Valley will travel to Alma to take on Santa Fe Saturday afternoon.
